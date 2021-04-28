New opinions: April 28

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.
Shaw v. State 2021 ND 78 Docket No.: 20200190 Filing Date: 4/28/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court order denying an application for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (7).
Interest of P.F. 2021 ND 77 Docket No.: 20200283 Filing Date: 4/28/2021 Case Type: JUVENILE LAW Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A juvenile court order finding children to be deprived is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).