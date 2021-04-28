Statewide Public Health Orders Continued

April 28, 2021

Wyoming’s two remaining COVID-19 statewide public health orders are being continued again for two more weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends masks in indoor public places when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

Estimates show nearly 25 percent of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, including 32 percent of adults 18 and over and more than 55 percent of adults 65 and over.

The updated orders, which go into effect May 1 and remain through May 16, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.