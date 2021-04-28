TCEQ approves fines totaling $364,436

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $344,402 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, three municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on April 20 and 27 the executive director approved penalties totaling $20,034 against 17 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 19, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.