Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

SB 74, PN 684 (Martin) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to provide for a pediatric cancer research tax credit. The credit would be capped at $10 million annually and expire after 10 years. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 83, PN 483 (Brooks) – Amends the School Code to establish a Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program which provides fire training to secondary school students through institutions of higher education. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 108, PN 73 (Bartolotta) – Provides additional Medicaid funding for nursing facilities caring for ventilator or tracheostomy patients. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 425, PN 616 (Gordner)An Act amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, in medical professional liability, further providing for informed consent. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 434, PN 441 (Vogel) – Amends Title 3 (Agriculture) providing milk sell by date and best by date labeling by creating a Subchapter C Milk Sell By Date and best by date labeling. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

