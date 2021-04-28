Gov. Cox names acting state treasurer

April 28, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 27, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox has named Kirt Slaugh as acting state treasurer.

The appointment, effective May 3, 2021, follows the resignation of David Damschen, who announced on April 12 that he was leaving his office to become president and CEO of the Utah Housing Corporation.

Slaugh has served as chief deputy state treasurer since 2016, managing the Office of State Treasurer’s operations and staff and improving the organizational structure, debt modeling and investment processes. Prior to joining the office, Slaugh was the national health care treasury sales manager at KeyBank, where he led a team of sales advisors, technical advisors, client managers and analysts in consulting hospitals and health clinics on efficient solutions to improve treasury processes.

Prior to KeyBank, Slaugh worked for 11 years in treasury management at Intermountain Healthcare. He has been an active member of the Utah Association for Financial Professionals, where he has served in several leadership positions including president in 2006. He has also served as a member and chair of the Utah Money Management Council.

Slaugh lives in Stansbury Park with his wife, Tammy, and their five boys. He enjoys getting out in Utah’s mountains and remote locations to fish, mountain bike and hike.

###