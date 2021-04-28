Probate Form Changes Taking Effect

Changes to standard probate forms effective May 1 reflect three amendments adopted by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The amendments include:

Create a new set of forms to be used for the release of a decedent’s medical records and medical-billing records

Replace the term “mental retardation” with “intellectual disability” in existing forms

Enact updates to protective-services forms to reflect recent legislative enactments.

The Court published the amendments for public comment on Oct. 6, 2020. No comments were received.