Probate Form Changes Taking Effect

Changes to standard probate forms effective May 1 reflect three amendments adopted by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The amendments include:

  • Create a new set of forms to be used for the release of a decedent’s medical records and medical-billing records
  • Replace the term “mental retardation” with “intellectual disability” in existing forms
  • Enact updates to protective-services forms to reflect recent legislative enactments. 

The Court published the amendments for public comment on Oct. 6, 2020. No comments were received. 

