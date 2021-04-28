University of Western States Opens Connected Whole Health, an Interprofessional Health Care Clinic in NE Portland
UWS, a nonprofit integrated health sciences university in Portland, has opened Connected Whole Health, a leading-edge interprofessional health care clinic.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Western States (UWS), a private nonprofit integrated health sciences university serving Portland since 1904, has opened Connected Whole Health, a brand-new, leading-edge interprofessional health care clinic. Located on the UWS campus at 8000 NE Tillamook St., Connected Whole Health is now accepting patients under the direction of Chief Medical Officer Dr. William “Bill” Moreau, a doctor of chiropractic, who served as the leader of medical services for the sports medicine division of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) for the past decade.
Connected Whole Health features the latest in modernized equipment—including flexion distraction/traction and intersegmental traction tables—combined with evidence-informed diagnostic and treatment protocols and instruction on personal health management techniques to support a patient’s health and well-being. The clinic serves the local community while providing UWS student interns opportunities to observe and participate in caring for patients from a broad variety of backgrounds with a wide diversity of clinical presentations and complexities. Services offered include whole-person health evaluation, physical medicine, joint manipulation, soft tissue myofascial therapy, disc care, exercise and rehabilitation therapy, radiographic imaging, diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, sports performance therapy and training, and nutrition and dietary counseling.
The clinic utilizes an interdisciplinary, collaborative approach to whole-person health care—pioneered by Dr. Moreau for elite athletes at the USOC—that includes taking the time to learn about each patient through an assessment of health status, history, personal priorities and preferences, then offering personalized recommendations to enhance overall health and wellness as well as target specific concerns and conditions.
“Connected Whole Health will promote healing through conservative methods rather than aggressive or invasive treatments,” explained Dr. Moreau. “We want to partner and support our patients in a variety of wellness strategies to actively optimize treatment and help them become empowered advocates for their personal health.”
Dr. Moreau is a licensed chiropractic physician, a board-certified Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (ACBSP), and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. During his tenure at USOC, Dr. Moreau served as the Team USA chief medical officer during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games and the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, as well as serving as the medical director for the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games and the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Over his 30-plus-year career, he has also treated collegiate, high school and recreational athletes. He has presented at more than 500 lectures and postgraduate education programs across the globe. Dr. Moreau is the immediate past president of the ACBSP and is a member of the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine editorial review board.
“Dr. Moreau’s experience with the U.S. Olympic Committee and decades of private practice brings expertise, perspectives and experience that will serve our students and patients by delivering the highest quality of clinical care,” said UWS President Dr. Joseph Brimhall.
Dr. Moreau is currently accepting patients at Connected Whole Health. In-person appointments are being scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 503-808-7979.
About University of Western States
University of Western States designs and delivers evidence-informed curricula that embrace the science and art of health care, establishing a solid foundation and competitive edge in preparing professionals for clinical practice. UWS is an accredited, independent nonprofit institution of higher education dedicated to improving the health and well-being of society through its educational programs, research and clinical services. Founded in 1904, the institution is world-renowned for excellence in health professions education. UWS is a founding member of the Oregon Collaborative for Integrative Medicine, an organization designed to advance integrative health care through education, research, patient care and advocacy. uws.edu.
