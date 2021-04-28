National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies Award Funds for Change Grants to 34 Basic Needs Banks
Basic needs banks provide essential services to local communities (photo courtesy of Texas Diaper Bank).
2021 Funds for Change Grants will award nearly $300,000 in funding to 34 local diaper banks and period supply programs serving communities in 22 U.S. states.
In the past year, unprecedented numbers of struggling families & individuals have turned to these nonprofit organizations for the basic necessities they require, including diapers & period products.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) and the Alliance for Period Supplies have announced the 2021 Funds for Change Grants which will award nearly $300,000 in funding to 34 local diaper banks and period supply programs serving communities in 22 U.S. states.
— National Diaper Bank Network
Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for community-based diaper banks and period supply programs has become even more clear. In the past year, an unprecedented number of struggling families and individuals have turned to these nonprofit organizations for the basic necessities they require, including diapers and period products.
On average, National Diaper Bank Network member programs have distributed 86% more diapers during the pandemic than in the previous year. While the increased demand has created significant challenges for the organizations, leaders of basic needs banks are looking ahead to ensure that their respective programs remain a reliable community resource in the years to come.
The Funds for Change grants are designed to help support and build strong, sustainable nonprofit organizations. The awards are offered exclusively to NDBN-member diaper bank programs and/or allied programs of the Alliance for Period Supplies.
The 2021 funding categories include strategic initiative grants of $10,000 and $5,000; microgrants of $2,500; and funder-directed grants of $38,000. A total of $287,500 is being awarded this year.
Strategic initiative grants of $10,000 to overcome geographic barriers are being awarded to:
– Basic Necessities in Shreveport, Louisiana, to support the delivery of basic necessities to clients living in poor rural areas in the ArkLaTex region (Shreveport and Bossier City).
– Eastside Baby Corner in Issaquah, Washington, to support the Opportunity Gateway low-barrier mobile delivery program being created to provide equitable access to diapers and other basic necessities for providers serving children and families in south King County and north Pierce County.
– It Takes a Village, Cummington, Massachusetts, to support the expansion of the volunteer delivery program that provides basic necessities to low-income families in the rural Hilltown region of Western Massachusetts.
A strategic initiative grant of $5,000 is being awarded to:
– WeeCycle, Aurora, Colorado, to support the expansion of the Raise Colorado Basic Essentials Workgroup which advocates for public policies to help end diaper need and period poverty, and to support the distribution of basic necessities to individuals, children and families throughout the state.
Microgrants of $2,500 are being awarded to organizations to fund programs or projects that support a plan for long-term growth and sustainability. The 2021 recipients are listed by state and city:
– Arizona: Tucson – Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
– California: North Hills – Sisters On The Streets
– Georgia: Athens – Athens Area Diaper Bank
– Illinois: Chicago - Share Our Spare
– Indiana: Bloomington – All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center
– Massachusetts: Lawrence – Neighbors in Need Diaper Pantry
– Maryland: St. Charles – Maryland Diaper Bank
– Missouri: Columbia – First Chance for Children
– Ohio: Cincinnati – Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank; Columbus – The Period Pantry Project; Dayton – Femme Aid Collaborative; Englewood – Gem City Diaper Bank
– Nebraska: Omaha – The Life House
– New Jersey: Trenton – The Maker's Place; Warren – Moms Helping Moms Foundation
– New York: Brooklyn – Little Essentials; Bronx – Her Village Inc.; Newburgh –Baby Steps Baby Pantry at Christ Lutheran Church
– North Carolina: Ashville – Babies Need Bottoms, Inc.
– Oklahoma: Shawnee – Legacy Parenting Center, Inc.
– Oregon: Portland – PDX Diaper Bank
– Tennessee: Knoxville – Helping Mamas, Knoxville
– Virginia: Chesterfield – Sylvia's Sisters
– Washington: Tacoma – Raising Girls
– Wisconsin: Elkhorn – Walworth County Diaper Bank
In addition, through the support of Otto Haas Charitable Trust, five funder-directed grants for general support are being awarded to NDBN-member programs serving the Philadelphia area. The recipients included:
– Center for Leadership, Development and Advocacy – $38,000 for capacity building;
– Cradles to Crayons, Philadelphia – $38,000 for warehouse expansion;
– Mitzvah Circle Foundation – $38,000 for capacity building;
– Pamper and Diaper My Baby – $38,000 for capacity building; and,
– The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank – $38,000 for staff and board development.
Launched by NDBN in 2015, the Funds for Change initiative has awarded a minimum of $100,000 annually since its inception. In 2019, the program was expanded to include both diaper banks and period supply programs. To qualify for a Funds for Change Grant, recipient programs must secure an equal amount of local funding to support the project, which effectively doubles the impact of the grant when it’s implemented. To date, the net impact of NDBN’s Funds for Change grants exceeds $1.3 million. The Funds for Change grant program is made possible by a combination of individual and corporate donations as well as major gifts.
The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 225 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 115 Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).
Troy Moore
National Diaper Bank Network
+1 203-295-7987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter