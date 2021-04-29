Author Michael Goldstein's New Book “The Adventures Of Jimmy and Andrew …American Stonhenge
Author Michael Goldstein's New Book “The Adventures Of Jimmy and Andrew …American Stonhenge
This book is truly a great read for kids of all ages”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michael Goldstein’s new award winning book THE ADVENTURES OF JIMMY & ANDREW …AMERICAN STONEHENGE, tells the story of Jimmy, who gets to pick out a dog for his birthday. It turns out the dog he picks is immortal and was born in Egypt three thousand years ago. Jimmy Rescues Andrew from the pound and their first adventure begins. Jimmy has an unusual connection to his new friend, they talk to each other telepathically!
— Michael Goldstein
Goldstein says “I based this book on my grandson, Zecharya, who inspired the story!
The reviews are in: “History and Fantasy for readers of all ages”, “Opens the Mind”, “Look out Harry Potter”, “Lovable Courageous Characters”, “Vividly Imagined”, “Valuable Lessons.” “Best adventure book I have ever read.”
This is the first in a series of the adventures of Jimmy and Andrew.
This book is available wherever books are sold in stores and online or at www.jimmyandandrew.com
www.jimmyandandrew.com.
ABOUT MICHAEL GOLDSTEIN
Author, Mike Goldstein is a consultant with more than 50 years of international experience in counseling, business and finance. The Adventures of Jimmy and Andrew represents his first foray into fiction and started as stories told to his grandson. The book is the latest step in a career that has included Global Travel and work for International organizations, as well as decades-long work as an independent business owner and consultant. Mr. Goldstein’s past published work includes Idenics: An Alternative to Therapy, which was published in 2008. Mr. Goldstein is a 5th generation Coloradan, and has lived and worked in Aurora, CO for nearly 40 years.
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here