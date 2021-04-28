Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried off Welch-Dickey Loop Trail

CONTACT: Sergeant Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 April 28, 2021

Thornton, NH – On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was made aware of a hiker who needed assistance off the Welch and Dickey loop trail. Paula Archambault, 67, of Londonderry, NH, had hiked up the Welch trail with her husband John. The two were hiking between the Welch and Dickey summits commonly known as the saddle when Archambault briefly lost her balance while climbing up a rock face. As Archambault stumbled back, she struck her lower extremity severely enough to require her to be carried off the mountain.

NH Conservation Officers, members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Campton and Thornton Fire Department, and Waterville Valley Police Department assisted in the 2-mile carry out arriving back at the trailhead at approximately 7:45 p.m. Archambault was assessed by the Campton and Thornton Fire Rescue personnel and brought to Speare Memorial for further evaluation.

The Archambaults had recently purchased their HikeSafe card, which helped to support the search and rescue efforts. The pair were also well prepared for their hike and had the proper clothing to keep them warm while they waited for assistance. For further information on how to properly prepare for your outdoor adventure please visit www.hikesafe.com.

