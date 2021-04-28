Ninacloak Launched Sales Campaigns On Ladies Blouses And Tops As A Part Of Summer Sale

Ladies tops and blouse collection at the store will now be available at discounts of 50%-75% for women shoppers worldwide.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloak, a reputed online marketplace has recently declared 50%-75% discounts on ladies’ blouses, tops and more. The collection looks ideal for the summers and can be catered to multiple age groups, including office goers, teenagers and even the elderly. With color choices befitting that of every age group, most customers have already expressed their joy after this new line of women’s wear was launched.

Company officials have stated that revenue mostly peaks up during the summers, which is why experimenting with different looks, cuts and patterns occur mostly around this time. “We have our plans ready for the next 6 months also! While many people were of the idea that clothing won’t sell much for the pandemic, strange as it may sound, we actually did good business last year at this time. The sale of tops, blouses and cool t-shirts have witnessed an uncanny increase and customers have even asked to implement a touch of quirkiness in our collections. We can guarantee them that several such products will be in display in the next few months,” said the CEO of the company, while addressing the press conference a week back.

Now that lockdowns have begun in several countries too, Ninacloak has improvised on aspects that officials overlooked last time and resulted in losses. “The motifs, prints and cuts are quite different for each of our apparel, and we believe these will help women create their own fashion sense too. Usually, tops and dresses are the trendiest lot during summers. We have deliberately added a new touch to them, which will be visible upon a clearer look,” assured one of the members of the R&D team of the company.

Ninacloak has said that certain delays however will occur in terms of processing and shipping orders since the pandemic has created several issues for everyone. However, the company is considering every protocol carefully to deliver orders in the quickest and safest manner possible. “This is a matter of faith and we cannot compromise on that, even if that means we’re lurking behind most of our competitors,” added the member.

About the Company

Ninacloak is a women’s fashion mart online.

To know more, visit https://www.ninacloak.com/