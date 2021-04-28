Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,671 in the last 365 days.

VR Concept Entered Into Partnership With GETVISION

VR Concept, a software developer for collaborative work with engineering data in virtual reality, starts a partnership with GETVISION.

USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A software developer for collaborative work with engineering data in reality VR Concept starts a partnership with GETVISION.

VR Concept is a unique Russian development in the field, offering a new approach to working in virtual reality using CAD, BIM, 3D models, creating a VR project in just 2 minutes.

GETVISION is an international investment boutique specializing in private equity and venture capital transactions in the global markets. The company attracts high-tech projects at the seed stages, round A and A +. GETVISION offers a fresh perspective on business development, validation of business models and the results of investment strategies and tactics to achieve their partner goals.

VR Concept and GETVISION tested the latest version of VR Concept software in the showroom of the Skolkovo Technopark. Also, representatives of companies promoting the strategy of promoting the VR concept in the Russian and international markets.

VR Concept offers universal PC software that allows you to organize remote teamwork in VR with any 3D model, in virtual reality helmets and with additional options for different areas: simulator capabilities for the oil and gas industry, interactive capabilities for education and mechanical engineering, maximum realistic graphics for construction companies.

Earlier, a cooperation agreement was signed between VR Concept and GETVISION, according to which GETVISION acts as a financial advisor to VR Concept. According to the document, the parties cooperate in the areas of attracting investments, financial analytics, development of IT solutions and marketing.

Read more about VR here
Australian source

David Rubick
VRC
email us here

You just read:

VR Concept Entered Into Partnership With GETVISION

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.