Holapick’s V-Neck Styled Dresses Will Be Available In The Upcoming Sale

With V-necks being the present rage, the company has struck the right notes with customers by declaring a special sale.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of its Easter sales, Holapick has taken a different route this time by offering a vast collection of V-neck dress, blouses and tops at low prices. The focus being the V-neck, most customers will be in for a surprise after seeing a rather novel approach from the company’s end. Also, the retail company’s in-house designers, as well as freelancers, have worked closely on this and hence came up with multiple styles of garments that would suit the modern women.

The marketing head of the company commented on the collection and said, “We believe in styling women in different forms. This time we thought of experimenting with the V-neck cut since every fashion garment looks wonderful in it. Besides, it looks quite graceful and amazing at any given time or occasion. All these clothes are made with care and we believe customers will like every single item that comes with a feminine twist!”

The company’s cotton blouses were well received even a few weeks back. “Summer’s here and most women stick to comfortable, breathable and simple fabrics. Given the reception we got even when most countries are facing periodic lockdowns even now, we’re motivated to come up with something unique this time,” added the marketing professional.

Holapick has separate sections dedicated to tops, dresses, bottoms and new collections in their website. There are few more like exclusives, special sales, hot sales and what’s new; all of which has helped the company boost its revenue and popularity over the years.

In keeping with the reviews and feedback generated by its loyal clientele, the CEO of the company said, “Not everyone will think of something like ‘V-necks’ or it probably made a lot of people wonder why V-necks at all? The point is in carving out something quirky, something out-of-the-box amidst whatever we have. So we went ahead with this. The sale should begin in another week’s time, so we’re hopeful of adding more fans to our existing list. Most importantly, we would always love to have buyers who provide their valuable inputs after analyzing our collections thoroughly.”

About the Company

Holapick is one of the pioneers in the e-commerce platform meant for women’s wear.

To know more https://www.holapick.com/