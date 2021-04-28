TempStars ‘Gives Back’ with Cash and Other Prizes to Hygienists and Assistants Who Participate in Its Contest
The Spring into Action contest provides cash and other prizes to hygienists and assistants in who are TempStars members and participate in its temping service.
We created a program to give back to hygienists and assistants. It has been a tremendous program for all, even the dental offices, which have more great people ready to step in at a moment’s notice.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today the launch of its “Spring into Action” contest, which provides cash and other prizes to dental hygienists and dental assistants in North America who are members of TempStars and participate in its temping service.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
The contest, one of many TempStars has run over the past few years, has been embraced by the TempStars team and its members.
“Our members already appreciate the value of our service,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “And we appreciate them, which is why we created a program to give back to hygienists and assistants. It has been a tremendous program for all, even the dental offices, which have more great people ready to step in at a moment’s notice.
Hygienists and assistants can sign up here for free to become a member of TempStars.
The rules of the contest are as follows:
· Shifts must be completed on or between April 19th and June 20th 2021
· The TempStars member (hygienist or dental assistant) who completes the most shifts during this time will earn a $250 bonus from TempStars. Other prize tiers are specified below.
· If an office cancels a booked shift, this will be counted as +0.5 shift
· If an office changes the hours of a booked shift that causes the shift to be unacceptable to the booked member, that shift is credited as +0.5 shift
· In the unlikely event a member arrives at an office to discover the infection control protocols or PPE supplies do not adhere to provincial guidelines and must leave as a result, this will be counted as +0.5 shift
· If a member cancels a shift for any reason, this is counted as -5.0 shifts (no exceptions, although a doctor’s note may be given consideration if provided)
· If there is a tie, then the prize goes to the one with the best reviews for those shifts
· If there is still a tie after comparing total shifts and reviews, then the prize is split amongst those tied
· Don’t forget to manually book/report shifts – they must be for shifts completed on or between April 19th and June 20th 2021 and logged/entered by June 23rd 2021 to be counted.
The prizes in the contest are as follows:
· Prize $250.00 for Completing Most Temping Shifts
· Prize $100.00 for Second Place Completing Second Most Temping Shifts
· Prize $50.00 for Third Place Completing Third Most Temping Shifts
· Complete 10 or More Shifts: Win a TempStars Cloth Mask
· Complete 20 or More Shifts: Win a TempStars Cloth Mask + TempStars T-shirt
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
