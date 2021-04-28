L3Harris Technologies and Bye Aerospace Team to Develop All-Electric Multi-Mission Aircraft
L3Harris Technologies and Bye Aerospace have signed an agreement to develop an all-electric, multi-mission aircraftENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:
• Combined team designing a mission package for all-electric Bye Aerospace eFlyer 800™
• eFlyer 800 provides multi-mission capability with low operating cost, zero emissions
• L3Harris evaluating multiple mission system configurations
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Bye Aerospace have signed an agreement to develop an all-electric, multi-mission aircraft that will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for domestic and international ISR mission operators.
The companies will modify the recently announced eight-seat, all-electric, twin-motor eFlyer 800™ aircraft, which features twin 500 kW (670 HP) electric engines – well suited for the ISR mission. The eFlyer 800 will offer excellent mission range, persistent overwatch and payload capacity with the added benefits of one-fifth of a traditional turboprop’s operating cost, zero emissions and a minimal logistical footprint for operations in the field.
The eFlyer 800’s all-electric motors do not combust fuel with air, creating torque from electricity alone, removing legacy turboprop engine limitations. All-electric propulsion allows the aircraft to operate with low thermal signature and in virtual silence both inside and outside of the cockpit, which will enable new flexibility for both low and high-altitude mission operations.
L3Harris will collaborate with Bye Aerospace using the latest digital engineering tools to model survivability, mission effectiveness, logistics and platform performance in multiple mission configurations. L3Harris is a world leader in providing multi-mission airborne ISR solutions, with decades of experience in missionizing aircraft for a variety of missions using virtually all aircraft types.
“Applying our missionization expertise to Bye Aerospace’s all-electric platform will help drive future mission applications,” said Luke Savoie, President, Aviation Services, L3Harris. “These platforms offer sustainability and mission advantages that will benefit a new generation of tactical manned ISR mission aircraft.”
Bye Aerospace is a pioneer in applying innovative electric propulsion systems to its aircraft, which will dramatically reduce operations cost and eliminate CO2. The company also develops and integrates structural and mechanical systems and aerodynamic advances for increased performance.
“L3Harris is the Gold Standard in mission systems, providing the technologies and solutions critical to our government and military customer needs,” said George E. Bye, CEO, Bye Aerospace. “We are excited to be partnering with L3Harris to develop the next-generation, all-electric, aircraft for multi-modal military applications. We are honored that they believe in our vision for eFlyer 800 electric aircraft and look forward to our journey together.”
About Bye Aerospace
Bye Aerospace has developed and is in the process of FAA certifying a family of zero-emission, electric-aircraft that are one-fifth the operating cost than traditional airplanes. As a pioneer in electric aviation, Bye Aerospace has established itself as an industry leader with a back log of over 700 aircraft. Based in Denver, Colo., Bye Aerospace was founded by George E. Bye, who is Chairman and CEO. Learn more about Bye Aerospace at ByeAerospace.com.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
