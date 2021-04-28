Distribution partnership between BNNano and TER Chemicals
We were not only looking for a transactional trading partner, but for a strategic partnership with technology and application expertise in the European markets.”BURLINGTON, NC, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TER Chemicals gains a new and exciting distribution partnership with BNNano, an innovative manufacturer of the NanoBarb™, which is an enhanced Boron Nitride Nanotube, located in the USA. The distribution agreement covers the entire European Union and is proof of the growth and market potential of Boron Nitride Nanotubes worldwide.
Over the last decades, TER Chemicals has placed a clear focus on plastics and polymer additives and always looks for technological improvements and innovations. The Boron Nitride Nanotubes of BNNano are one of the strongest material forms that provide a combination of exceptional physical and chemical properties: 100x stronger than steel, 50x stronger than industrial grade carbon fibre and a temperature stability up to 850°C. Used in in polymers, polyesters, polycarbonates and many other materials, this patented technology provides the highest level of thermal conductivity, electrical resistivity, strength and stiffness. This opens a large field of applications for industries like plastics, microelectronics, metal, textiles and even 3D printing.
As of April 2021, TER Chemicals Distribution Group will be marketing and distributing the Boron Nitride Nanotubes of BNNano in the European Union. The two companies will use their shared values, expertise and product know-how to find the best approach and access to potential customers.
“We were not only looking for a transactional trading partner, but for a strategic partnership with technology and application expertise in the European markets. We are very excited and confident that we found the right partner with TER Chemicals, to cover and expand our business in the European Union.” says Steve Wilcenski, CEO and co-founder of BNNano.
About BNNano
BNNano is and advanced manufacturing company founded in 2016 and based in North Carolina, USA. The company has pioneered the patent-pending NanoBarb™ which when added to common materials augments natural properties resulting in extraordinary materials. In total, BNNano has issued over 500 patents to protects its unique technological advantages. So far, BNNano is the only company with a commercially viable manufacturing process for Boron Nitride Nanotubes in large volumes, high cost effectiveness and scalability.
About TER
With annual turnover of € 350 million and 338 employees, TER Chemicals Distribution Group is a globally active distributor of specialty chemicals with a focus on Europe. With 21 subsidiaries in 16 countries, the company’s mission is to create the highest value in its role as a dedicated technical and chemical consultant. The portfolio ranges from additives for a wide variety of applications, binding agents, dispersion agents and plastics to resins, bulking agents and pigments.
