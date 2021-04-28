App Designer Plans to Help Everyday Consumers Take Control of Their Finances

Recent stats suggest that about 84% of Americans felt stressed due to their finances in 2020, with many experiencing mental health challenges as a result” — Ihsan Salleh, Founder of Zestefy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A savvy app designer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get an intuitive life planning platform up and running. Zestefy is designed to help users meet their financial goals and shop smartly using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning. Features will include budget-creation tools, automated budget updates, goal-tracking tools, and financial product recommendations.

So, what is the overall purpose of the app and what problems is it aiming to address? According to Zestefy’s designer, data scientist and applied mathematician, Ihsan Salleh: “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare a whole host of problems faced by everyday consumers. Recent stats suggest that about 84% of Americans felt stressed due to their finances in 2020, with many experiencing mental health challenges as a result.

“As Zestefy founder, I want to empower people to live calmer, more financially healthy lives through meticulous financial planning. Many people find budgeting boring, difficult or upsetting, meaning they simply ignore this fundamentally important task. By designing an app that does the heavy lifting for consumers and creates realistic budgets, I aim to help people fulfil their life goals and improve their mental health.”

Ultimately, Zestefy will work to combat the many challenges everyday consumers have been fighting since the 1990s, including the allure of targeted ads, the normalisation of excessive consumerism, and the efficacy of omnichannel marketing.

By harnessing personalised data points about its users, the app will discourage them from spending money on products they don’t need and give them tailored advice about how to save for their dream car, house, or wedding. In other words, the app will work to change entrenched habits and behaviours that consumers may not even realise are harming their financial health.

Zestefy is not up and running yet, as Salleh is on the hunt for $20,000 to make his dream a reality. To raise the requisite funds needed to hone an AI system, test, and scale a prototype, design an appropriate interface, build a loyal team, and more, he is running a crowdfunding campaign.

As well as contributing to an app that could transform people’s lives for the better, donors will receive everything from early access to the Life Planner to a private VIP video about Zestefy’s vision. The future is bright for this pioneering app – it just needs a financial nudge over the finishing line.

