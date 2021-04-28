John Salaway Leads Us to “Salvation” With New Full Length Album
Americana Artist Celebrates in Nashville with CD Release Show April 29NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a tumultuous year for many, Americana artist John Salaway doubles down on positivity and hope with his new record Salvation out April 30. Written and recorded entirely in quarantine, it would have been easy to come away with a darker project, but that’s not Salaway’s music, nor his outlook on life. Rich with sing-a-long melodies and classic guitar tones, the record is a breath of fresh air with influences like The Beatles and Petty clearly in the mix. Out on all digital platforms April 30, Salaway will celebrate with a full band socially-distanced show at Nashville’s City Winery Thursday, April 29.
The first single “Weather The Storm” is an uplifting message fit for the masses, Lyric Magazine’s James Daykin notes, “Combining heartfelt lyrics with lilting harmonies and some wonderful guitars ‘Weather The Storm’ will delight and inspire you to sing along.” Salaway himself has weathered the storm of the pandemic by pivoting to focus on remote production, founding Music First Productions Inc. as well as taking on the role of booker for Hop Springs, one of the first venues to safely bring back outdoor live music, all while diving into his own original music.
A one man show, Salaway is a nationally-endorsed multi-instrumentalist, performing on drums, bass, acoustic and electric guitar, and vocals. His reach extends on Salvation to include writing or co-writing all of the songs as well as taking the lead on production along with Joshua Koskela. The result is a bright and personal record with a sound entirely his own.
Facing a unique challenge to record during the pandemic, Salaway was able to track and perform rhythm section in his own studio and then remotely collaborate with a variety of players in Nashville and beyond. Stacked with a who’s who of the rock community, the record features Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters/Wallflowers) on organ and vibes, Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) on lead guitar, Katie Cole (Smashing Pumpkins) on harmonies, Peter Keys (Lynyrd Skynyrd) on organ, and Nate Heffron (Anderson East) on sax and flutes.
“Salvation organically became a concept album because of everything we all went through in 2020, and because of the personal things that I went through over the past two years. It’s about the end of one chapter in life, letting go of things from the past that we hold on to, and starting a new chapter with hope and optimism. Salvation means deliverance from harm, loss or sin. I hope this music uplifts people, gives them hope and reminds them that although we went through a lot, things are going to get better! I believe it’s my strongest album yet and I can’t wait to see how others react to it.”
As the world begins to open up and the spring season starts to bloom, perhaps Salvation is right on time, ushering in a sense of peace and hopefulness that the worst is over.
