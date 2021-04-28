IMCORP Appoints Peter C. Christman as New President & CEO

The Board is confident that Peter’s strategic vision, responsiveness to the customer, and effective management style will drive substantial growth, both financially and in market standing” — Matthew Mashikian

MANCHESTER, CONN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMCORP announced today that Peter C. Christman has been appointed new President & CEO of the company effective April 13, 2021. An experienced business leader, Peter will succeed Matthew Mashikian as CEO and Matthew Spalding as President. Nearly 25 years after founding IMCORP, Matthew Mashikian is retiring as CEO, but he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Matthew Spalding will continue with IMCORP as Chief Revenue Officer, focusing on revenue growth and expansion of IMCORP’S service offerings.

Mashikian said, “The Board is confident that Peter’s strategic vision, responsiveness to the customer, and effective management style will drive substantial growth, both financially and in market standing.”

Peter brings over 40 years of experience in the electric utility, independent power and industrial markets and has led companies through significant growth by focusing on product/service improvement, new product/service development, employee engagement and continuous improvement across all functions of a business.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Peter’s caliber and experience following the legacy of Matt Mashikian,” said Ron Childress, Board of Directors, IMCORP. “IMCORP is at an inflection point in its evolution. Building upon decades of innovation and technology we are poised to bring powerful new solutions to electric utilities. Peter will lead a very talented team to implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead.”

Peter is a longtime resident of Connecticut and will work out of the Manchester, Connecticut headquarters.

IMCORP, an engineering services company, is the technology leader in underground power cable diagnostics. The company's patented technology has been field-proven through the testing of millions of meters of underground power cable all over the world. The Factory Grade® assessment locates existing cable system defects for improved future cable reliability. This performance-driven diagnostic solution provides the most effective and efficient way to determine the reliability of new or aged cable systems from 5kV to 500kV. IMCORP has been assisting clients around the world to improve cable reliability for nearly 25 years and has tested more than 220,000 cable segments totaling over 270 million feet. IMCORP's technology improves the quality of life for everyone by enhancing the reliability of electric power delivered to them through underground power cables.

