Globalcinema.online: A Game-Changing Streaming Channel of Nonviolent Films
For the first time, globalcinema.online gives to the world’s viewers the possibility to watch independent films that do not contain gratuitous violence.HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The films available on globalcinema.online can be enjoyed in any household without the fear of exposing the children to gratuitous violence. The channel fills a gap in the market of streaming services; it caters to the intelligent viewers, the sophisticated viewers who are looking to open their horizons and get more from a movie or a documentary than just the simple entertainment factor. The films shown are hand-picked internationally and they address topical subjects of human interest.
Globalcinema.online is not looking to fit in with the existing streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or others; this channel is looking to stand out!
Global Cinema Online, a division of the Canadian company Global Film Studio Inc., is founded by film producer Daria Trifu and film director Bruno Pischiutta.
“The idea of showing gratuitous violence has always been part of the belief that the element of violence is essential for the profitability of a film. This is just a legend because the numbers tell us that the movies making more money are those for the entire family.
We believe that there is, in every country, a category of people who wish to see films without that specialty element,” Pischiutta said.
The content showcased by globalcinema.online gives to the viewers the possibility of discovering the lead actors, directors, writers and producers who will be the Stars of tomorrow. This is the talent who will entertain the world for years to come. While many have already reached stardom in their own countries, they now have the chance of reaching the minds and the hearts of the people of the world.
The films in the catalog come with dozens of awards won at international film festivals, including at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival. They are available in the English language or with English subtitles.
The site is user friendly. The viewers can find the channel on the web at the address:
WWW.GLOBALCINEMA.ONLINE
The site is accessible on all computers and mobile devices connected to the internet. In addition to the custom categories and genres, the films are organized by continent: European Cinema, North American Cinema, Asian Cinema, South American Cinema, African Cinema, and Australian Cinema.
A special feature is the ability to search by Director. When selecting a director, the viewer will be able to read his or her biography and, on the same page, to find all the films that each of them has available on the channel.
The viewers can choose what they want to watch on a pay-per-view basis. Renting a title will give them 24 hours to watch it, while buying a title will give them the possibility to watch it for as long as the film is available on the site. Right now, the prices go from $1.99 to $13.99.
No registration is necessary to explore the entire film catalog, to read the film directors’ profiles, and to watch the films’ trailers.
Global Cinema Online
Global Film Studio Inc.
globalcinema@globalfilmstudio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter