EMM Loans, LLC. (EMM) Launches Re-Brand and Moves its Headquarters
EMM recently announced the final phase in positioning the company for the future of mortgage lending.
EMM is open for business at the new location: 1950 Route 70 East, Suite 300 in Cherry Hill, NJ. 08803. Our headquarters continues to be in the South Jersey demographic where the company was founded.”CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started the 3rd quarter last year with a new company headquarters location, a re-brand, and a new logo, culminated with a renewed commitment to its customer centric mission statement, paired with smarter business capabilities designed with future technology needs in mind.
— Kevin Crichton
EMM is open for business at the new location: 1950 Route 70 East, Suite 300 in Cherry Hill, NJ. 08803. All contact information remains the same with exception to the new address.
“Our company headquarters continues to be in the South Jersey demographic, this is where the company was founded”, said President and COO of EMM Loans, Kevin Crichton. “The move addresses the needs derived from our tremendous growth, while providing room and infrastructure for future expansion. The new, smarter business premises is equipped with adaptable technology, modernized floor space, comfortable furnishings, parking, and is more accessible to public transportation which allows for better human collaboration and operational excellence. The move helps us not only to continue operating like a well-oiled machine, but will allow for current and future growth, paired with a robust platform for technology expansion, as we move towards a digital environment”.
“EMM’s new logo and brand identity reflects its mission and the ongoing evolution of the brand”, said Angel Bell, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “EMM has grown over the years, and the brand refresh better reflects EMM. I am personally connected to the modern logo, designed with key elements that convey the mission and orientation for growth, while remaining true to service with a simple and smooth mortgage experience. The icon represents a modern, clean and organized brand, designed to inspire and further elevate EMM as we continue to provide leading edge lending solutions for current and future customers”.
“The past year confirmed how we can leverage technology to be more productive” said Kevin Crichton, Pres and COO of EMM Loans. “With the need to transition our people to a remote environment, we realized that the infrastructure we implemented prior to the COVID outbreak effectively supported a hybrid remote and in-office work model. Since we will continue to utilize this model, we wanted our new building to offer space that enhances collaboration and idea creation while providing flexibility for the future.”
The new office houses the majority of the centralized functions for the nationwide lender.
About emmloans: EMM Loans LLC - Lender NMLS 2926. Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Employer. www.emmloans.com is a private, direct-endorsed lender, serving clients nationwide. Company is headquartered at: 1950 Route 70 East, Suite 300 - Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Verified business registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) Registry: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.com
Angel Bell
EMM
+1 800-793-9633
email us here