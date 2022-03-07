EMM LOANS, LLC Named one of 2022 Best Mortgage Companies to Work for

EMM Loans

EMM Loans, LLC. named as one of the 2022 Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. This program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

“We are thrilled to be named as one of the Best Companies to Work for again this year,” said Kevin Crichton, President and COO of EMM Loans, LLC.” — Kevin Crichton

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMM Loans, LLC . has been named as one of the 2022 Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. This program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. This year’s list included 50 companies. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published on March 7, 2022.“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, Editor-in-Chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News’ Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.“We are thrilled to be named as one of the Best Companies to Work for again this year,” said Kevin Crichton , President, and COO of EMM Loans, LLC. “We believe that our employees are the number one asset to our company and we continue to strive for the best we can be.”About EMM Loans LLC:Lender NMLS:2926 | Headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, EMM Loans is a nationwide mortgage lender offering mortgage services through various business channels. EHL/EOE.To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com

