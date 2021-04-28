A4L Community Announce SIF Fellow Award in Recognition of the Development and Adoption of Interoperability Standards
We will miss Linda as she takes a well-earned break and look forward to her future contributions to the A4L Community where she is highly valued and respected.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce that Linda Marshall has been officially awarded the title of SIF Fellow. She becomes only the second Fellow in the 25-year history of the A4L Community and is awarded this honor in recognition of her diligent and passionate contribution spanning 14 years to the development and adoption of interoperability standards, and in particular the Systems Interoperability Framework (SIF).
This work has contributed to the development of safe and effective learning infrastructure in schools in Australia and globally, and includes:
• A preliminary investigation identifying 237 core data elements mapped to the US SIF Data Model, supporting the feasibility of SIF as an approach to systems interoperability for AU schools.
• The principal role in drafting a preliminary SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) that enabled the delivery of pilot projects used to build a business case for the national adoption of SIF.
• Managing the release of the SIF Specification (AU) 1.0. Following this, Ministers of Education established the National Schools Interoperability Program (NSIP) promoting SIF as the preferred data exchange model across the Australian School Education Sector.
• Leadership in the release of 14 updates to SIF Data Model Specification (Australia) in response to evolving needs of Australian school education sector.
• Contributing to the advancement of the SIF Specification internationally through co-Chairing the A4L International Technical Board and influential involvement over many years in the Data Modelling, Mapping & Migration (D3M), Data Privacy, Infrastructure and the Open Source & SpecGen Project Teams.
• Supporting international work around a Global Data Dictionary and maturation of SIF Global Infrastructure.
For more than a decade, Linda has worked assiduously with education agencies and product suppliers in Australia as well as technical and governance bodies of the international Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community (previously the SIF Association), to ensure that the Specification is a well maintained, responsive and progressive interoperability standard that serves the ballooning demand from educators, parents and policy makers for access to high quality education data.
Dave Burns, Chair of the A4L AU Management Board stated “We will miss Linda as she takes a well-earned break and look forward to her future contributions to the A4L Community where she is highly valued and respected.”
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort “connect and secure effective learning ecosystems” to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org and https://privacy.A4L.org
