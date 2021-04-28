SpeedFusion Technology powers Kymeta’s Seamless Hybrid Satellite and Cellular connectivity services
Kymeta has chosen Peplink's SpeedFusion technology to seamlessly transition between satellite and 4G/5G cellular to deliver a truly unbreakable experience.
Kymeta customers are astonished the first time they see their mission critical applications continue operate seamlessly in challenging environments.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To enable seamless, always-on broadband connectivity, Kymeta has chosen Peplink. Peplink’s SpeedFusion technology has the capability to seamlessly transition between satellite and 4G/5G cellular services, delivering a truly unbreakable experience for any applications like VoIP, video, and anything that needs to work 100% of the time.
— Kymeta’s Ben Posthuma, Product Manager
Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, was founded in 2012 with a vision to build and commercialize electronically steered satellite antennas using metamaterial technology. Kymeta flat-panel antennas have no moving parts and are small enough to be mounted on any vehicle or vessel. Kymeta’s next-generation solutions are built for mobility and designed to meet the needs of global defense agencies, government, public safety, and commercial customers. Kymeta offers an always-on mobile broadband managed service enabled by combining satellite and cellular networks.
Kymeta can deliver customers seamless connectivity that goes beyond the limits of any single network technology like satellite or 4G/5G. Public and private sector industries such as public safety, energy, and media all need a broadband experience that always works. What’s more, Peplink’s InControl2 cloud and device APIs allow for a high degree of integration with Kymeta’s backend and user-facing systems, allowing Kymeta to provide a scalable, innovative, and fully managed customer experience.
Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said, “We enjoyed working with the great minds at Kymeta. Kymeta’s managed broadband service fully demonstrates the possibilities of combining multiple networks together using Peplink’s technologies. Whether it is fixed broadband plus cellular, or satellite plus cellular, our SpeedFusion technology offers unmatched reliability and scalability even for mobile platforms operating in remote areas.”
Kymeta’s Ben Posthuma, Product Manager for Advanced Network Initiatives, said, “Kymeta customers are astonished the first time they see their mission critical applications continue operate seamlessly in challenging environments, even as the service network switches between satellite and 4G/5G networks - it goes beyond what they thought was possible and it allows them to reliably extend their capabilities anywhere needed.
About Peplink
Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink’s SpeedFusion SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from varied industries to increase bandwidth, enhance Internet reliability, and reduce costs. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and provides an award-winning Internet experience for customers. http://www.peplink.com
About Kymeta
Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.
Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.
