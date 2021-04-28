LyondellBasell licenses Lupotech T technology to Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 28, 2021 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co. Ltd will use the LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology in two separate production lines at a new facility.

The process technology will be used for a 200 KTA low density polyethylene (LDPE) line and a 300 KTA LDPE and ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) line to produce LDPE with vinyl acetate comonomer. The facility will be located in Longkou, Yantai, Shandong Province, P.R. of China.

“With continuous, significant growth in LDPE and EVA applications, and the need for benchmark manufacturing performance to effectively compete in the product market, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical’s selection of our Lupotech T underlines our leading position in process technologies for the production of LDPE and LDPE specialities,” said Neil Nadalin, Director Global Licensing and Services at LyondellBasell. Nadalin added, “Lupotech T is the technology of choice for high-pressure tubular LDPE production offering lowest operating and balanced investments costs to our customers.”

Decades of experience in high-pressure application design makes Lupotech T the preferred technology for LDPE/EVA plant operators. High conversion rates and effective process heat integration are key attributes of the Lupotech T process, designed to ensure this technology’s on-going energy efficiency.

More than 12,000 KTA of Lupotech T LDPE/EVA production capacity has been licensed by LyondellBasell in over 70 lines around the world.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, product development according to the latest environmental regulations and our knowhow in high pressure design, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Lupotech T process technology, the LyondellBasell portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) and HDPE.

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties.

Spheripol – The leading polypropylene (PP) process technology with more than 30 million tons of licensed capacity. With globally recognized quality grades featuring leading monomer yield and investment costs to make it the technology of choice.

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems.

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

