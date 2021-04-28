Toggl Hire Adds New Skill Tests and Templates to Help Companies Recruit New Talent Quickly

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has added new skills tests, making it easier for companies to recruit the best talent.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Toggl Hire announced today that it has added new skills tests and templates to help companies recruit new talent quickly and efficiently.

“You can now test candidates on five new skills – Financial Transactions, Elixir, SQL Server, Git, and GraphQL,” said Alari Aho, CEO, and co-founder of Toggl Hire.

In addition, Aho revealed that Toggl Hire also has also 34 new templates.

“We’ve been expanding our template library at lightning speed,” Aho said. “This means you can now create skills tests in just a few clicks for 34 new positions across marketing, sales, development, design, and customer success.”

Aho explained that with Toggl Hire, startups can identify top talent in no time by letting the skills tests reveal them for you instead of drowning in resumes.

“Everyone prefers a 20-minute test to a two-hour assessment,” Aho said before adding, “It's easy to set up. You can create a skills test in two clicks. There's no learning curve, just simple-to-use software. And it integrates easily and allows you to use it with your other ATS tools like Greenhouse and Workable."

But that's not all. Its recruitment software helps remote companies screen out underqualified candidates in record time and grow their teams effortlessly.

"Our recruitment software gives you the ability to quickly identify your best candidates and shortlist your top 5% from thousands of applicants with confidence.

Aho explained that with its recruitment software, companies can save hundreds of hours sifting through resumes and instead filter candidates by their skill test score to instantly reveal the strongest contenders. "Anyone can embellish a resume. But skills test results speak for themselves," he added. "This enables employers to hold fewer but more meaningful interviews, focusing on candidates' attitude, cultural fit, and career aspirations instead of technical skills."

"You can shortlist the best candidates with one click based on relevant skills," Aho said.

The skills test, according to Aho, is designed for subject experts and non-experts alike and noted that there is no need for external recruiters.

For more information, please visit https://toggl.com/hire/about.

