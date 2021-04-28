Blazeclan and Innovo team up to take on the Australian IT sector heavyweights

Nick Finlayson, Paul Thorley and Amit Bassi of the Strategic Alliance

Blazeclan and Innovo, two leaders in technology services and digital transformation have formed a strategic alliance to take on the Australian IT sector.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blazeclan and Innovo, two leaders in consulting, technology services and digital transformation have formed a strategic alliance to take on the Australian IT services sector. With a core focus on delivering best-of-breed cloud enablement, technology integration and testing with a competitive pricing model, the partnership aims to usurp competitors in the sector.

The burgeoning cloud adoption market in Australia is powering businesses to add an extra $9.4 billion dollars to the economy with 45% of businesses in Australia using paid cloud technology. Enterprises increasingly need advanced digitisation to ensure their operations and competitiveness in a post-pandemic world, something that is facilitated by cloud technology.

The strategic alliance is spearheaded by ex-Capgemini heavyweights; Amit Bassi (Managing Director of Blazeclan ANZ), Nick Finlayson (Executive Director of Innovo Technology) and Paul Thorley (Chair of the Blazeclan/Innovo Strategic Alliance) who saw an opportunity to challenge the industry and take key market share from the major systems integrators.

“Australia’s adoption of cloud technology and services has been relatively slow compared to the rest of Asia Pacific. We’ve found that current cloud service providers are slow to implement, exorbitantly costly and miss the mark on building cloud cybersecurity resiliency,” says Nick Finlayson.

With a number of joint major customers including ANZ Bank, ACCC and Latitude Financial, the strategic alliance has proven to offer a different outcome to the status quo.

“Cloud services are defining new business models, facilitating a more innovative and dynamic way of driving digital experience, and are unlocking the next wave of modernisation,” comments Amit Bassi.

“We saw a huge opportunity to offer an end-to-end cloud enabled digital transformation service that starts from strategy through to agile delivery using the same one local team. This, in turn allows the customer to shift to a more dynamic and responsive way of running their business. We do this in a bespoke way, with one localised onshore team that is supported by an offshore team to take on enterprise sized projects, with a 24/7 operations.”

The strategic alliance will draw on the engineering manpower of over 500 technical experts located in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Pune. Through the alliance, the team will also tap into the collective expertise of subject matter experts in France, Belgium, North America and Canada to deliver advisory, engineering, assurance and managed services for digital, cloud and data platforms.

At their disposal will also be extensive partnerships and expertise on AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Azure that will support enterprise customers to build a cloud solution that adheres to data sovereignty compliances in the respective countries.

“Getting fast access to best-of-breed cloud solutions from the likes of AWS – of which Blazeclan is one of Asia Pacific’s most successful consulting partner – is a must-have for our customers,” comments Paul Thorley.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, be leading with a powerhouse alliance and cloud services offering that enables our customers to power to new heights.” He concludes.

Linkedin Profile Link:

Amit Bassi - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amitbassi/

Nick Finlayson - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nfinlayson/

Paul Thorley - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pthorley/

About Innovo Technology Solutions

Innovo was formed in 2014 by industry veterans from the enterprise software delivery and testing industry, in partnership with a number of specific clients, to address the lack of high-quality engagements experienced from existing local and global vendors. It specialises in large program delivery, DevOps alignment and organisational digital transformations.

To know more about Innovo Technology Solutions, please visit https://innovotech.com/

About Blazeclan

Blazeclan is amongst the world’s leading providers of public cloud services with a proven history of helping enterprises unlock the value of cloud computing. Established in 2010, the company has been providing customers across the globe with Cloud Advisory Services, Cloud Migration, DevOps and Automation, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Native Application Development, and Cloud Managed Services.

To know more about Blazeclan, please visit https://www.blazeclan.com/in/

For more information or an interview with Amit Bassi, Paul Thorley or Nick Finlayson, please contact Lara Pascoe on:

P: 0477977103

E: lara@techtent.com.au