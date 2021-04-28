Kikico Wine Events Awarded Best Wine Event Planner & Educator- Quebec, Travel & Tourism Awards 2021 by LUX Life Magazine

Kristine Mansuy, Founder of Kikico Wine Events

Kikico Wine Events is honored to have received the prize BEST WINE EVENT PLANNER & EDUCATOR OF QUEBEC 2021 by LUX LIFE MAGAZINE.

Kikico is the pleasure of sharing about wine. It is the desire to transmit a passion through fun and luxurious events.” — Kristine Mansuy

BROMONT, QUéBEC, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several weeks after the celebration of its 5 years of foundation, our company Kikico Wine Events was named Quebec's Best Wine Event Planner & Educator by LUX Life Magazine in the category Travel & Tourism Awards 2021.

LUX Life Magazine is a British premium lifestyle publication distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally. Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence.

Since 2016, Kikico distinguished itself in the planning of high-end wine related events. Partnerships with both local and international companies that share the same philosophy of excellence have allowed us to stand out and help make Canada a destination of choice for luxury travel and tourism.

LUX Life official press release:

https://www.lux-review.com/luxlife-announces-the-winners-of-the-2021-travel-tourism-awards/

About us

Based in Quebec Eastern-Townships, Kikico offers private and corporate virtual tasting workshops everywhere in Canada as well as consulting services and training programs for industry professionals.

In addition to tailor-made event planning, Kikico offers private tours in the most beautiful vineyards and cideries of Quebec. We also plan to launch wine routes this year in the emerging regions of Prince Edward County, Ontario and the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia.

Some of our prestigious clients and partners: Eastman Spa, Château Bromont Hotel, Ripple Cove Hotel & Spa, Pfizer, La Presse, BMO, Ernst and Young and many others.

Our Founder

Kristine Mansuy, founder of Kikico Wine Events, is a well-known Quebec sommelier and a graduate of the Quebec Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (ITHQ).

Involved in the industry for over 15 years, Kristine is invited to share her expertise at several renowned establishments in Canada such as Fairmont Château Montebello, Le Germain Hotel Montreal and Manoir Hovey Relais & Château.

She also leaves her mark in the commercial trade, notably as a brand ambassador for Pol Roger Champagne.

Wine columnist and educator, she is invited to international conferences on wine and tourism as a key note speaker.

Passionate about artisan winemakers, her mission is to showcase the know-how of local producers while providing exceptional moments for her customers.

SOURCE Kikico Wine Events



For further information: For more information, please contact our founder, Kristine Mansuy: Tel: 001-514-602-8777, Email: info@kikico.ca, Website: www.kikico.ca; Kikico Wine Events, 202-1391 Shefford Street, Bromont, Quebec, J2L1 E2

Related Links

www.kikico.ca