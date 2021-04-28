ByteScout Announces Secure Built-in File Storage at PDF.co – Helping Users With Digital Transformation

Digital file storage is a TOP priority for entrepreneurs, and the new secure built-in file storage is designed to help users with digital transformation needs.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of a secure built-in file storage solution at PDF.co—a digital transformation and document automation platform—users can securely store PDF forms, PDF templates, images, signatures, documents, and spreadsheets for use with the PDF.co platform . PDF.co is fully compatible with 3rd-party storage options such as Google Drive, Google Docs, Dropbox, and Sharepoint but comparing the new PDF.co secure built-in file storage they limit speed and provide lesser security when used with PDF.co. PDF.co file storage provides both maximum speed and security for use directly from the PDF.co platform.THE PDF.CO BUILT-IN FILE STORAGE SOLUTION IS SECURE, INTEGRATIVE, AND DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM UPTIME WITH NO SYSTEM THROTTLE RISKS. THE STEP-BY-STEP FILE MANAGEMENT PROCESS IS SIMPLE AND VERSATILE FOR ENTERPRISE USERS AND CUSTOMERS ALIKE.Files and documents stored inside a built-in file storage platform can be used when the PDF.co platform is called from an application programming interface (API) and via plugins for Zapier , Integromat, UiPath, BluePrism, Automation Anywhere, and from 300+ other popular applications.PDF.CO BUILT-IN FILE STORAGE BENEFITSThe must-have benefits in the PDF.co file storage platform are essential in today’s technology space. Users have a flexible and simple platform that offers more:- Upload files with size up to 500 MB- Special private links to stored files can be used from an application programming interface (API) and from plugins- Files are accessible only for re-use from the PDF.co platform- Download speed is not throttled- Improved availability comparing to 3rd party storage solutions- Utilizing Amazon AWS infrastructure with encryption at rest for stored dataPDF.CO BUILT-IN FILE SECURITY MEASURESUsers enjoy heightened security measures from PDF.co for file storage and can easily use the new feature following the detailed file storage tutorials to simplify everyday processes. The platform’s proven security measures include:- Data Encryption—secure sockets layer (SSL) and transport layer security secure (TLS) for network cryptographic protocols- Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology—secure servers and data hosting along with continuous risk monitoring and management- Physical Security—A number of proven security layers are in place at the physical level including control systems, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and two-factor staff authentication.“As companies migrate through a digital transformation, PDF.co is providing secure yet simple opportunities for data storage and data manipulation through its API platform. Data is at the forefront of productivity as technology continually advances, and ByteScout is working to produce the document processing tools to make digital transformation efficient, straightforward, and secure. We expect to stay ahead of technology in order to offer next-generation digital solutions for emerging and growing companies,” stated Eugene Mironichev, PDF.co’s Team Lead.ABOUT PDF.coPDF.co is an application programming interface (API) platform for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and data transformation offering secure, scalable, and affordable solutions. PDF.co has supported small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and large-scale Fortune 500 enterprises for data extraction solutions since 2006. The company’s primary industries include fintech, healthcare, insurance, legal, logistics, banking, and education. PDF.co trademarked business tools include Document Parser, PDF Splitter, Fill PDF, HTML to PDF, PDF Extractor, Barcode Reader, and a variety of manual tools. PDF.co partners with ByteScout for support services.