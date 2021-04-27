Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Homeland Security Announces Real ID Deadline Extension

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 05:00pm

NASHVILLE--- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months, from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023. Today, Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the announcement due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on today’s extension announcement, please visit, https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/news/2021/04/27/dhs-announces-extension-real-id-full-enforcement-deadline.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone boarding a U.S. commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID compliant license or acceptable identification such as a valid United States passport or military ID to gain entry. Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

