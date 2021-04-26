When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 27, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: Velvet Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Velvet Ice Cream has announced it is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and sherbet products made on or after March 24, 2021 as a precaution because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illness or injury has been associated with the recalled products, which are being recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing.

The products were distributed to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia through various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets. They are packaged in various sizes and containers.

The products were distributed and sold in supermarkets from on or after March 24, 2021 with the following product codes, which can be found at the bottom or side of the container:

Product Code Item Description 21104 Buehler’s Chocolate Pail 21104 Buehler’s Neapolitan Pail 21104 Buehler’s Vanilla Pail 21089 Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail 21106 Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz 21095 Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56 21091 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56 21083 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail 21096 North Star Frog Spit 21097 North Star Frog Spit 21098 North Star Frog Spit 21099 North Star Frog Spit 21089 Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai 21090 Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream 21104 Whale of a Pail Neapolitan 21103 Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts 21104 Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate 21089 Whale of a Pail Vanilla

Product Code Item Description 21090 Whale of a Pail Vanilla 21090 Super Dip Chocolate Pail 21103 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail 21083 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail 21089 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail 21083 Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail 21106 Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz 21104 Super Dip Neapolitan Pail 21095 Super Dip Strawberry 56 21106 Super Dip Superfriends 56oz 21091 Super Dip Vanilla 56 21083 Super Dip Vanilla Pail 21103 Super Dip Vanilla Pail 21089 Super Dip Vanilla Pail 21090 Super Dip Vanilla Pail 21106 Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz 21106 Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz 21091 Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56 21088 Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon 21099 Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56 21095 Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56 21095 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56 21091 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56 21095 Velvet Buckeye Classic 56 21096 Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint 21102 Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk 21096 Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint 21105 Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz 21100 Velvet Caramel Pecan 56 21106 Velvet Chocolate Pint 21096 Velvet Chocolate Pint 21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz 21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon 21092 Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint 21103 Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon 21092 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56 21089 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon 21102 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon 21099 Velvet Elephant Ear 56 21084 Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon

Product Code Item Description 21092 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56 21105 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz 21100 Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56 21085 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart 21103 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts 21091 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56 21102 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon 21091 Velvet Moose Tracks 56 21095 Velvet Moose Tracks 56 21096 Velvet Moose Tracks Pint 21092 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56 21105 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz 21102 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon 21085 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart 21103 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts 21091 Velvet Original Vanilla 56 21084 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 21089 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 21100 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 21102 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart 21085 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart 21103 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts 21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon 21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts 21085 Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart 21084 Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon 21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 56 21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon 21084 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon 21092 Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56 21100 Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon 21088 Velvet Vanilla Pint 21106 Velvet Vanilla Pint

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000 x237 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Or visit its website at www.velveticecream.com/contact-us.