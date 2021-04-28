Talking About Men’s Health launches redesigned website
Talking About Men’s Health (TAMH), an award-winning male health and wellness news website, is pleased to announce the completion of its re-designed website.
The blog houses a wide variety of topics relating to men’s and boy’s health and wellness including (but not limited to) male sexual health, minority men’s health, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, fatherhood, marriage and relationships, teenage health, substance abuse, COVID-19, public policy, and much more.
In addition to providing such a diverse coalition of articles, TAMH features a stellar lineup of regular contributors, led by editor-in-chief Armin Brott, a best-selling author, speaker, and radio host who runs MrDad.com. Brott frequently writes on fatherhood, families, and men’s health.
“We’ve tried to make TAMH a place where readers can access a wide variety of perspectives on the most important health issues that affect men, their partners, and their families,” says Brott. “Aside from featuring content from experts, we also have articles from patients. What sets us apart is that our articles are not only informative, but also include actionable info that can help readers improve their lives.”
Some of TAMH’s contributors include:
• Dr. Jean Bonhomme. Considered one of the key thought leaders in men’s health, Dr. Bonhomme, MD, MPH, is Founder of the National Black Men's Health Network and an expert on minority health, addictions, AIDS, and the effect that family relationships have on men and their health. Dr. Bonhomme contributes articles relating to health issues and disparities facing Black men and their families.
• Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD. Dr. Brahmbhatt is a board-certified urologist, current President of the Florida Urological Society and medical advisor for Men’s Health Network, a non-profit based in Washington DC that advocates for the health of men and boys. He is currently director of Orlando Health Medical Group Urology PUR Clinic and is also the co-founder of the Drive 4 Men’s Health, a movement that has encouraged millions of men to eat better, get active, and engage in preventative medical screenings. He has published several research articles on testicular pain and infertility. He is a contributor for TAMH and has served as on-air health expert on CNN, Fox News, Men’s Health Magazine, and Yahoo Health.
• Jed Diamond, Ph.D. Jed is the founder of MenAlive, a men’s health and wellness resource that focuses on critical aspects of men’s health and well-being. Jed constantly writes about male health, relationships, and so much more.
• Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni. An expert in men’s health, Dr. Giorgianni has authored, co-authored, or presented 200 works in health care, industry regulation, and business. He worked for Pfizer for 26 years and is a registered pharmacist. He is currently Senior Science Advisor for Men’s Health Network.
• Ana Fadich Tomsic, MPH, CHES. As a certified health educator (CHES), Ana develops targeted disease education materials and programs for men and their families on various health topics. She also leads discussions with participants at various community events in an effort to reduce health disparities that exist in underserved communities in the US. Ana is the vice president of Men’s Health Network.
• Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). PCORI funds studies that can help patients, as well as those who care for them, to make better-informed health decisions. And in addition to contributing articles to TAMH, they area also a wonderful source of experts to other TAMH writers.
• U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). Ranging from child nutrition to COVID-19 and everything else in between, HHS has been a reliable source of accurate, vetted health statistics and other relevant information to health articles throughout the Talking About Men’s Health website.
• And several more well-known key thought leaders and experts, and guest authors.
Since its initial launch in 2007, TAMH has consistently been recognized as one of the top male wellness sites on the web. It was recently listed as a top men’s health blog by Healthline, and as a top-three male health blog by Feedspot.
TAMH’s redesign includes a modern homepage, improved search bar, and a new-look dropdown design that makes it easy for readers to find information on the specific topics they’re looking for.
Talking About Men’s Health invites you to visit its refurbished blog—and to become a contributor yourself. “We’re always looking for well-written, informative content from experts, patients, and family members,” says Brott. “And we’re also open to collaborating with other organizations that can help us in our mission to educate and inform the public about men’s and boys’ unique health concerns.” Please email article ideas and collaboration requests to TAMH@menshealthnetwork.org.
TAMH is managed by Men’s Health Network (MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray.
