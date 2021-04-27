Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

SB 106, PN 71 (Argall) – A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the constitution to allow each candidate for Governor to select his or her running mate as Lieutenant Governor.  A vote of 43-4 was recorded.

HB 110, PN 78 (Causer) – Provides for changes in membership of the Hardwoods Development Council. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 190, PN 619 (Mensch) – Creates the Essential Family Caregiver Designation Act and provides for essential family caregivers in long-term care facilities during disaster emergencies related to communicable diseases. A vote of 34-13 was recorded.

SB 382, PN 638 (Langerholc) – Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties of board and for operation of board; and voiding prior initiatives of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board. A vote of 28-19 was record.  

