MANASSAS OFFERS FREE GED TRAINING AND TESTING FOR CITY RESIDENTS
The City of Manassas is launching a new, free program called GRADUATE, which is designed to help adult residents who lack a high school diploma acquire an equivalent General Education Development (GED) certificate.
The program is free to residents including enrollment, books and other course materials, and exam fees. Developed with regional workforce development and education partners, the program includes free tutoring and mentoring—along with $250 worth of gift certificates to participating Manassas restaurants and retailers as a bonus incentive for all graduates of the program. Residents can enroll immediately and the pilot program runs through June 30, 2021.
“Education is a key to increased earnings and better health and it all starts with finishing high school,” said Patrick Small, Director of Economic Development for the City of Manassas. “There are many reasons people don’t graduate, but we want to ensure our residents continue to have that opportunity.” The City developed a tagline for the program, “Do it For You. Do it For Them.” This tagline was designed to resonate with younger and older people who have many different reasons for wanting to enroll in GRADUATE.
The GRADUATE program is part of the Manassas 2025: Five Year Strategic Plan, which aims to increase the percentage of working-age adults who have a high school equivalency. Manassas residents ranked the quality of education as one of their top priorities in the 2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.
For more information about the GRADUATE program, or to register, visit https://vcwnorthern.com/graduate/.
