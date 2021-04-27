Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,601 in the last 365 days.

DOT NEWS RELEASE: SHOULDER WIDENING OF KUHIO HIGHWAY TO BEGIN, TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Posted on Apr 27, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs motorists of shoulder widening work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Ka Haku Road and Kapaka Street on Kauai’s north shore, beginning Tuesday, April 27.

This project will add a second northbound lane into the Princeville area, lessening some of the traffic buildup on Kuhio Highway and allowing drivers only going as far as Princeville an alternative pathway. HDOT advises that the shoulder widening will not require any lane closures, but a lane shift will be in place.

The scheduled work hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 29. Please note that the contractor will suspend operations and be off the roadway during the time period of the midday convoy at Hanalei Hill, to accommodate the increase in traffic to the area. All roadwork is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the support from the north shore communities that depend on Kuhio Highway as we work to enhance and maintain our highway infrastructure.

###

You just read:

DOT NEWS RELEASE: SHOULDER WIDENING OF KUHIO HIGHWAY TO BEGIN, TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.