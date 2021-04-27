Governor Carney Issues 10th Revision to Omnibus COVID-19 Order

Revision eases outdoor table size restrictions in restaurants, suspends DIAA masking regulations

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the 10th revision to the COVID-19 emergency order, easing outdoor table size restrictions in restaurants and suspending Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) masking regulations to ensure consistency with the Governor’s emergency orders and guidance from the Division of Public Health (DPH).

“The most important thing Delawareans can do to beat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Talk to your friends and family who have received a shot. Check your local pharmacy for an appointment and talk to your doctor. These vaccines are safe and effective, and they’ll protect you and your family from COVID-19. In the meantime, let’s all stay vigilant. Wear a mask when you’re gathering with others outside your household. Avoid large gatherings where this virus can easily spread. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every day.”

Student athletes participating in the interscholastic sports of baseball, golf, girls’ lacrosse, girls’ soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field must wear face coverings except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.

Under Tuesday’s order, outdoor table size is increased to parties of 10 people. Table size inside food and drink establishments has not changed. Governor Carney’s 10th revision also removes certain requirements around surface cleaning and disinfection, reflecting advances in the scientific community’s understanding about how the virus is spread.

