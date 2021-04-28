Isograd Digital Skills Assessment Now Offered through PSI True Talent
We are thrilled to complement the PSI True Talent platform’s world-class screening and development tools with DigComp and Adobe assessments”VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isograd, a worldwide provider of TOSA® digital skills assessments and certifications, has increased availability of its tests with a new partnership with PSI Services. Isograd’s digital skills assessments are now available on the PSI True Talent™ platform.
— Mathieu Lillo, CEO at Isograd, Inc.
This will allow talent management professionals worldwide to utilize Isograd’s Adobe Creative Suite and DigComp (digital literacy) assessments to identify candidates’ strengths and weaknesses and easily transition new employees into career development paths.
Isograd provides the only standard to assess and certify digital skills with a score that measures proficiency levels from beginner to expert. Their assessments utilize interactive questions, including live-in-application, and adaptive testing technology to precisely identify candidates’ proficiency level. Question difficulty changes dependent upon the candidate’s previous answers to test the limits of their knowledge and skill. In contrast to static tests with a result based on the number of correct answers, Isograd provides a skill level ranking and a detailed result report that clearly identifies the candidate’s true level of proficiency.
Organizations adopting Isograd‘s assessments through the flexible PSI True Talent platform will now be able to:
• Identify candidate skill levels in Adobe Creative Suite applications (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and digital literacy (DigComp)
• Make educated hiring and training decisions
• Easily transition new hires into appropriate training courses based on skill level
• Maximize training ROI by training only those who need it, on the subjects they need training on
Available on PSI True Talent starting in April 2021, these assessments will provide clients more opportunities to make data driven people decisions from recruitment through career development.
“Assessments for digital literacy and graphics applications are limited. We are thrilled to complement the PSI True Talent platform’s world-class screening and development tools with DigComp and Adobe assessments,” said Mathieu Lillo, chief executive officer at Isograd North America. “Isograd is setting the standard in proficiency-based assessments, providing detailed skills reports to enable better people decisions, which is very much in alignment with PSI’s mission of helping people meet their potential.”
To learn more, visit isograd.com and psionline.com/platforms/psi-true-talent/.
ABOUT ISOGRAD
Isograd is the developer of the internationally recognized Tosa digital skills assessments and certifications covering desktop and graphics applications, digital literacy, cyber security, and coding. With more than 7,000 training centers, schools, and organizations across 60 countries using Isograd’s innovative and adaptive testing technology, Tosa is setting the standard in digital skills assessment and certification.
ABOUT PSI
We are talent experts. We are psychologists, data scientists and HR consultants who screen, select, develop, and engage talent worldwide. With psychology at our heart and technology at our fingertips, we enable you to make data-driven people decisions. Delivering over 30 million assessments in more than 50 languages annually, we improve work everywhere and anywhere. Unlock talent potential. Realize your ambition. Learn more at psionline.com/talent.
