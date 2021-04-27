Medzino is Acquired by TeleMed2U to Expand Telehealth Offerings and Increase Public Access to Affordable Medical Care
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medzino, an Austin-based startup specializing in telemedicine and mail order pharmacy, today announced that their US brand will be acquired by TeleMed2U, a leading telemedicine company operating out of Austin, Texas and Roseville, California. This partnership was formed with TeleMed2U to help Medzino broaden its reach in the US telemedicine market and grow their direct to consumer offering to help more Americans access convenient and affordable healthcare.
This announcement comes at a time when the demand for virtual care services is growing quickly. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are continuing their search for alternate ways to receive medical care without the hassle or danger of in-person visits. Together, TeleMed2U and Medzino will provide consumers convenient access to a comprehensive platform that allows them to request prescription medication and specialized care for a wide range of conditions from the comfort of their own home.
Medzino is committed to placing the needs of the consumer above all else and will aim to provide the most affordable pricing in the telemedicine industry to serve uninsured patients in the US.
AJ Patel, CEO of TeleMed2U, will become the CEO of the acquired company. Sarmad Malik, the former CEO of Medzino, will join the new entity as their Chief Marketing Officer.
“Together with TeleMed2U, Medzino will look to expand the treatments and services they are able to conveniently offer their patients remotely along with developing new direct to consumer product offerings of behavioral health and specialty care under the TeleMed2U group of companies,” said AJ Patel.
Medzino will continue to operate under its current brand name and provide its services through www.medzino.com/us/. Telemed2U is a privately-held company and the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About Medzino Health
Medzino is an Austin-based digital health brand offering online diagnosis, prescriptions by U.S. certified physicians, and home delivery of medication across 38 states in the US. Following a short two-minute online consultation, patients are able to request treatment for a wide range of primary care issues for men’s health, women’s health, and general well-being that is delivered directly to the patient’s home. Their new office location is 2217 Park Bend Drive Suite #300, Austin, Texas 78758. For more information, please visit medzino.com/us/.
About TeleMed2U
Telemed2U is a multi-specialty technology-enabled services company that supplies its clients with real-time access to physician specialists through the use of secure state-of-the-art, audio-visual technology. Through their website, patients can book an appointment to speak with a specialist for behavioral health, dermatology, infectious disease, and many other specialties. TeleMed2U headquarters is located at 3400 Douglas Blvd. Suite 225, Roseville, California 95661. For more information, please visit telemed2u.com.
Medzino
