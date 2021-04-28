Madison King Debuts First Solo Project “Mirror Mirror”
“Mirror Mirror” Available on May 28th on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan King releases the newest pop song “Mirror Mirror”.
“Mirror Mirror” is a pop track, with some rock influence. It was written as a reflection of what is seen in the mirror, a reflection of how we view ourselves.
The mellow track speaks to Morgan’s own experience with universal issues of self-image and confidence.
“Mirror Mirror” takes listeners through her personal struggles with body dysmorphia. Morgan plans to use her new solo career to encourage listeners to find recovery, turn towards acceptance, and practice self-love throughout these hardships.
“When you look in the mirror, sometimes the person staring back at you seems like a horrible monster, but through self-acceptance and self-love, we can set ourselves free from that distorted image.” - Morgan King
“Mirror Mirror” will be available on May 28th on all major platforms. Follow Morgan on Instagram, TikTok, and visit her website to stay updated on upcoming projects.
About Morgan King
Morgan King is from Southern California. Before music, she pursued a Ph.D. in philosophy at the University of Wisconsin. However, after realizing her true passions Morgan left to work on her creative pursuits by writing songs and chasing her dreams of becoming a musician. Morgan now has several projects 88 Smiles, The Stars Lie, as well as her solo project. Morgan enjoys creating songs with a mix of sad and more uplifting music and genres of pop, emo, pop-punk, trap, and electronic. Following in line with “Mirror Mirror” Morgan plans to continue being transparent with her fans.
