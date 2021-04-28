Silicon Valley Institute Announces Update to Bay Area Hair Transplantation "Before and After" Page
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a hair transplantation clinic in the San Francisco Bay Area, announces an update to its "Before and After" website page.
Hair transplant surgery isn't a 'quick fix' type of procedure. It takes time to see the results.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class Bay Area hair transplantation clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an update to its "before and after" website page. San Francisco residents can view the results of successful hair transplant surgery. Real patient photos show thinning hairlines and then thicker hairlines just a few months later.
"Hair transplant surgery isn't a 'quick fix' type of procedure. It takes time to see the results. We want to set clear expectations with our patients, and the photo page helps," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "Our before and after page is one step towards exploring hair loss treatment options. A better one is to sign up for a consultation, which can even be done online."
Interested persons can review the Silicon Valley Hair Institute "before/after" photo gallery for Bay Area hair transplantation at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after/. Persons struggling with baldness can review the page to see actual results from hair loss surgery. Several photographs depict surgery accomplished by the ARTAS hair transplantation robot. The new technology can help provide more natural-looking hairlines. Patients may have to wait up to six months or more to see the full impact of hair transplantation surgery. To learn about the ARTAS robotic hair transplant system, go to https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/.
BAY AREA RESIDENTS DISCOVER THE BEST BAY AREA HAIR TRANSPLANTATION IS WORTH THE WAIT
Here is the background on this release. Expectations for instant results might be a common trait in the San Francisco region. Locals may rely on quick service, easy access, and immediate outcomes. Advanced technology could provide faster results in the medical field, but the body typically needs time to heal and adjust. A patient could become disappointed or depressed if the results aren't as envisioned. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute announces an update to the clinic's 'before and after page.'
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is a specialized hair clinic serving hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
