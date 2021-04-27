Law Review seeks submissions

The North Dakota Law Review Board of Editors would like to extend an invitation for submissions of written work for publication in Volume 97. The board has been fortunate to receive many submissions from UND School of Law alumni and North Dakota practitioners in past years, and we would like to continue the tradition of showcasing the work of esteemed professionals that serve our state.

The North Dakota Law Review serves as the exclusive journal of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and is dedicated to providing critical analysis of legal issues and developments in the state and region.

Should you have any questions or be interested in submitting an article for review, please email the Outside Articles Editor Alex Wegner at alex.wegner@und.edu or ndlr@law.und.edu.