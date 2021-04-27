Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,584 in the last 365 days.

Law Review seeks submissions

The North Dakota Law Review Board of Editors would like to extend an invitation for submissions of written work for publication in Volume 97. The board has been fortunate to receive many submissions from UND School of Law alumni and North Dakota practitioners in past years, and we would like to continue the tradition of showcasing the work of esteemed professionals that serve our state.  

The North Dakota Law Review serves as the exclusive journal of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and is dedicated to providing critical analysis of legal issues and developments in the state and region. 

Should you have any questions or be interested in submitting an article for review, please email the Outside Articles Editor Alex Wegner at alex.wegner@und.edu or ndlr@law.und.edu

You just read:

Law Review seeks submissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.