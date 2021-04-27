Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Order to Raise the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

"I welcome President Biden's decision today to require that federal contractors pay their employees a $15 minimum wage. This will have a positive impact on federal contractors and their families in Maryland's Fifth District and throughout the country. This change reflects the importance of the work these individuals perform - many of them frontline and essential workers - which is crucial to the functioning of our government and our nation's safety, health, and success.

"I have long been a proponent in Congress of raising the federal minimum wage, and I will continue working to achieve that goal. I also remain a firm believer that the federal government should serve as a model employer with respect to the salaries, wages and benefits it provides, and this effort is a strong start to this end. I thank the President and his team for taking this important and necessary step."