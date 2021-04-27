“Ready, Set, Show!” National Bartender Throwdown And Dance-Off Raises Funds Online With Must-See Top Talent
Costumed Comedy Show And Big-Time Cocktail Competition Set for Sunday, May 23, Tickets On Sale NowPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey bartenders –– so you think you shake? But can you dance, dress up, and raise relief funds for the hospitality industry?
On May 23rd, the entire nation will watch online and find out.
It’s the premiere (online) cocktail party and competition you can watch in your pajamas and with your laptop.
So fans, get your tickets, grab a drink and get ready to laugh because “Ready, Set, Show!” is about to deliver the cocktail "wow's" with wild garb and looks –– and the much-needed comic relief fun we all need right now!
EVENT DETAILS:
On tap for 5pm PT Sunday, May 23, 2021, the ultimate side-by-side, cocktail-making competition is virtual in its inaugural year, ensuring that even more guests can feast their eyes on the top-tier bartending entertainment featured in one of the food-service industry’s most memorable fundraisers.
THE SHOW, THE COMPETITION:
The paired-up bartending competition features nine two-person teams battling it out behind the bar as they shake up their own take on a classic cocktail while performing a choreographed and rehearsed routine. Viewers can watch both bartenders in a split-screen format as they not only show off mixing drinks but play to the crowd, performing routines set to music while competing for fans, votes, and laughs in thematic makeup, hair, and costumes ––– and the winner? It’s the hospitality industry who receives the fan-funded donations.
CELEBRITY HOST + JUDGES:
Hosting the first edition of “Ready, Set, Show!” is Meatball, one of Los Angeles’ most well-known nightlife entertainers and a one-time contestant on “The Boulet Brother’s Dragula” on Netflix. Members of the judging panel include:
JUDGE: Bayardo De Murguia, a Mexican-American actor most recently seen on Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things. Bayardo not only has experience behind the bar, but has a passion for all things hospitality.
JUDGE: Brittany Ashley is a Chicago-born TV/film writer, most known for her content at BuzzFeed and an Outfest Screenwriting Lab Finalist.
JUDGE: Chris Patino, a 3 time finalist for Brand Ambassador of the Year at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and 2 time nominee for Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s “Mixologist” of the Year.
A PERFORMANCE FOR AN INDUSTRY IN PERIL
“Ready, Set, Show!” is set to be an immensely valuable resource for the hospitality industry. Produced and managed by Another Round Another Rally, Ready, Set, Show!”will help finance educational grants and emergency assistance funding for hospitality professionals who are facing job loss, restaurant closures or other emergency circumstances –– urgently needed more than ever with the global pandemic.
$10-BUCK TICKET HOLDERS GET . . .
This virtual event is free for members of the hospitality industry. Standard admission tickets are $10 and include a digital download of all cocktail recipes featured in the competition. VIP tickets and packages ($100) and Ticket & Swag passes ($25) are also up for grabs starting Monday, April 19. For tickets, visit AnotherRoundEvents.org, see where your donations are going here!
###
Sumi Sarkar
Awe Collective
+1 480-286-4955
sumi@awecollective.com