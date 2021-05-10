Canadian EdTech startup InScholaris to assist students in admissions to higher education globally

Canadian EdTech startup, InScholaris, backed by US and Canadian angel investors to assist students in admissions to higher education globally

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based InScholaris offers a wide range of product suites in the higher education space: Admission Preparation Digital Cohort, University-Program selection and application portal for international students, and co-op/internship portal for employers, universities, and students – through the help of its patent awaiting AI-based conversational chatbot “Oreo”.

InScholaris has a lot more to offer to younger students through its ‘InScholaris Cohort’ program. You probe your child to learn about his/her dream University, their aspiration, or even as parents you can look into yourself to identify where you see your kids educate from. Oreo can help you and your child achieve the dream!

This program is a digital boot camp run with the help of Oreo for the major universities in the world. This AI-enabled Cohort program will guide your child right up to the doors of the university, starting from high school. It is the first of its kind digital boot camp in the world with the motto, “Catch them young.” InScholaris Cohort assesses students continuously and assigns tests and assignments according to their score and knowledge level – InScholaris Cohort starts with SAT, ACT, SSAT, ISEE, SHSAT, profile building preparation boot camps led by Oreo, eventually will add IIT and other leading universities and colleges from around the globe.

InScholaris also offers a platform for all students who wish to study at top universities worldwide. They can create their profile and upload their transcripts and browse through universities that they are eligible to apply for. They will be guided through every step of the way from finding the right university, applying through InScholaris, and even finding students already attending the same campus for guidance and feedback to make the journey as easier and trouble-free as possible. All this will be done under the guidance of Oreo.

Students struggle to find rewarding internships every year and so do co-op employers- they struggle to find quality interns. InScholaris aims at bridging this gap by providing Co-Op employers with a portal to browse through and find thousands of student profiles that they can use to hire within their set hiring criteria. They can also post their requirements to the internship job board for students to apply and compare their eligibility against the requirements. This would empower the students with the knowledge on the criteria different employers are hiring with and empower the employers to hire interns that are the best fit for them. InScholaris is working with leading employers in Canada to bring them together into one platform thereby creating a mutually beneficial environment for them and the students.

How could a student without a lot of knowledge about international education select the right course and university? InScholaris is working on the one answer that makes sense- By Reference. Any student who wishes to suggest to their friends about which university or course is better for them, they can do so through InScholaris. They can also help them through the process of working as student advisors for the portal. The cherry on the cake is that the students can get paid handsomely if their friend who joined InScholaris through their reference gets admitted to the university.

In later phases of the product, InScholaris aims at including mentorship programs for new students. When an international student is joining a university, everything would be new for him or her, sometimes even the country. There would be a lot of apprehensions about going to a new place including but not limited to culture and inclusion. All registered student advisors can help new international students joining their campus and get paid for it too.

“We are positioning to launch InScholaris products portfolio in Canada to start with, eventually will extend to the US and Europe in the upcoming years, started onboarding Canada’s leading Universities, colleges and employers to the platform” – says Nishom Joy, Vice President - Products of InScholaris Inc.