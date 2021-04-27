Legionella Detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

As part of its routine annual water testing for Legionella, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has detected Legionella in water from two sinks in the Administration Building. The sinks are located in the CEO restroom on the second floor and the former Human Resources break room in the basement.

Approximately 30 employees will be moved from the Administration Building to work from another building or will work from home, if feasible. No buildings where patients are located have been affected.

The Hospital has begun the process of installing a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the whole building tested. Appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified.

More information on Legionella can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/about/index.html .