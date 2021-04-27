Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,516 in the last 365 days.

Legionella Detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

As part of its routine annual water testing for Legionella, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has detected Legionella in water from two sinks in the Administration Building. The sinks are located in the CEO restroom on the second floor and the former Human Resources break room in the basement.

 

Approximately 30 employees will be moved from the Administration Building to work from another building or will work from home, if feasible. No buildings where patients are located have been affected.

 

The Hospital has begun the process of installing a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the whole building tested. Appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified.

 

More information on Legionella can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/about/index.html.

 

Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital is under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources through its Office of Health Facilities.

You just read:

Legionella Detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.