HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 26, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

70 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 70 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 24, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 42 24,578 Hawai‘i 3 2,677 Maui 9 3,328 Kaua‘i 14 224 Moloka‘i 0 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 1,036 Total Cases 70 31,991++ Deaths 0 478

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 23, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-13, O‘ahu-28, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, three cases from Maui were removed from the counts.

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resume

DOH will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, April 29 at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College (WCC). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered at WCC May 4, May 6, and May 11 from 8 am until 5 pm.

Additional opportunities to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at locations around the state will be announced in the coming days and posted on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.

Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused for 11 days while the U.S. government examined the risk of blood clots developing in people who received it. The pause was lifted after determining the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, the risk of blood clots is very low, and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh any risk.

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Anyone on O‘ahu age 18 or older can register for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine: https://BHAmastervaccine.as.me/JandJatWindwardPOD. Appointments for vaccinations using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: hawaiicovid19.com.

Department of Public Safety : Previous WCCC Inmate Result Confirmed False Positive, Statewide Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. There are no positive inmates at WCCC. The previously reported positive inmate result at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) was confirmed, through follow up testing, to be a false positive.

The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports three (3) negative inmate test results and four (4) negative staff test results. The facility is clear of active COVID-19 cases as the two (2) HCCC staff who were out due to COVID have recovered and were medically cleared to return to work. There were 30 negative inmate test results received for the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, and two (2) negative inmate test result for the Maui Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

15,749 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 15,749 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,634 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,235 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

