Burgum directs flags to be returned to full-staff

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today directed all government agencies to resume flying the United States and North Dakota flags at full staff. Flags have been flying at half-staff since April 20 in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a notice from the White House.

