Shoulder widening of Kuhio Highway to begin, Tuesday, April 27

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs motorists of shoulder widening work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Ka Haku Road and Kapaka Street on Kauai’s north shore, beginning Tuesday, April 27.

This project will add a second northbound lane into the Princeville area, lessening some of the traffic buildup on Kuhio Highway and allowing drivers only going as far as Princeville an alternative pathway. HDOT advises that the shoulder widening will not require any lane closures, but a lane shift will be in place.

The scheduled work hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 29. Please note that the contractor will suspend operations and be off the roadway during the time period of the midday convoy at Hanalei Hill, to accommodate the increase in traffic to the area. All roadwork is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the support from the north shore communities that depend on Kuhio Highway as we work to enhance and maintain our highway infrastructure.