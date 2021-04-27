Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on CDC Outdoor Mask Guidance

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement today regarding the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated outdoor masking recommendations:

“California has made incredible progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the lowest positivity rate in the country. And we have administered more than 28 million vaccine doses, including almost 6 million to those who live in our hardest-hit communities. After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations, and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates. While more than half of Californians 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We need to remain vigilant and continue public health prevention measures – like wearing masks when appropriate and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

