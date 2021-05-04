US-Based Investment Firm Livento Group Expands Global Vision, Doubles Assets Under Management in Six Months
Livento Group to pursue extended branding alongside its growing global presence and strategic investment offerings.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2018, Livento Group has experienced continued growth, impressing investors with its managed diversification and proprietary software able to predict the highest equity returns. In 2021, the investment firm has emerged with a global vision and an aggressive plan. That plan includes extending its reach into key growth sectors internationally. Investors are sure to be the beneficiaries.
At the helm of Livento Group (https://liventogroup.com/) is David Stybr, the group’s founder, with a solid reputation built on acumen in management, finance and business structures. Livento currently manages two subfunds, equity portfolio and real estate, each supported by a dedicated, experienced management team. The Equity fund is managed by Trading Director Ales Kudrna, while the Real Estate fund is managed by Development Director Michal Zelezny.
Livento management teams are supervised by Stybr, along with Justin Mathews, Investor Relations Partner. In his role, Mathews oversees investor relations and marketing for the group. Mathews, who joined Stybr in 2019, recalls, “As an investor I was impressed and made the decision to work with David to grow the Livento footprint. I am pleased to report that we have attracted many new investors and doubled our Assets Under Management since I joined the team.”
Livento leadership also includes Trading Director Ales Kudrna who is credited with the development of the group’s sophisticated quantitative trading strategy. According to Mathews, this strategy delivered 9% above the benchmark return in 2020 with index-beating gains in the first quarter of 2021. The wider Livento team is equally impressive, comprised of an elite group of highly experienced traders, data scientists and asset managers.
According to Stybr, the Livento team is committed to helping clients seize the unique opportunities of the current marketplace. “As the Covid crisis unfolded, the Livento team focused on client capital security, growth, and the improvement of trading systems for optimum outcomes,” says Stybr. “As a result, we will soon unveil a new and comprehensive investment opportunity, including some firsts for the Czech Republic.”
With offices in New York City and Prague, Livento has signed on Charlotte-based aro Marketing (https://consultaro.com/), which proved its global prowess with international client AnyDesk, a remote desktop provider. “It was clear that we needed to make an investment in ourselves to better engage and inform our global audience,” Mathews says about growing the Livento brand. “Our Equity fund is a top performer in its class, and we need to tell that story to a wider audience.”
With augmented marketing, Livento leadership say they will also be able to reach more investors with news of its internally developed quantitative trading predictive analytics strategy. This proprietary strategy gives the group the ability to anticipate and capitalize on shifts in the world’s financial markets, real estate prices, and living needs.
About Livento Group
Founded in 2018, the Livento Group is headed by its founder, David Stybr. The US-based fund management company has offices in New York City and Prague, specializing in US Equities, Options Trading, Mezzanine Debt Financing, and Central European Real Estate. Its stated mission is to deliver investors high growth through managed diversification and its quantitative trading strategy.
Learn more at https://liventogroup.com/.
